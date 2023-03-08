KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $32.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

KBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.19.

NYSE:KBH opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,680 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,255,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in KB Home by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after buying an additional 139,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

