KeyCorp Comments on Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Virgin Galactic’s current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 21,632.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 800.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.