KeyCorp Weighs in on First Solar, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a report released on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.36 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

First Solar Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Cowen raised their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.35.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $214.29 on Wednesday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

