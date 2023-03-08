Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) versus Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) Financial Analysis

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kidpik and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kidpik presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 774.67%. Given Kidpik’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -45.15% -60.30% -39.13% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Kidpik and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kidpik has a beta of 3.9, suggesting that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.38, suggesting that its share price is 438% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kidpik and Onion Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million 0.28 -$5.95 million ($1.05) -0.76 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.02 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Kidpik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onion Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kidpik beats Onion Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

