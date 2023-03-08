Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,659,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $510,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

