Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) vs. Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF) Financial Review

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) and Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kyocera and Wolfspeed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $16.38 billion 1.09 $1.32 billion $3.13 15.89 Wolfspeed $746.20 million 11.69 -$200.90 million ($1.22) -57.47

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Wolfspeed 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kyocera and Wolfspeed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Kyocera has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 7.31% 4.55% 3.38% Wolfspeed -17.30% -4.77% -2.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kyocera beats Wolfspeed on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive. The Semiconductor Components segment caters ceramic packages for crystal and saw devices, ceramic metal oxide semiconductor/charge coupled device image sensor ceramic packages, large scale integration ceramic packages, wireless communication device packages, optical communication device packages and components, and organic multilayer packages. The Applied Ceramic Products segment handles the residential and commercial use solar power generating systems, solar cells and modules, cutting tools, micro drills, medical and dental implants, and jewelry and applied ceramic products. The Electronic Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, tantalum capacitors, saw de

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

