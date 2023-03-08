LaserBond Limited (LBL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 30th

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from LaserBond’s previous interim dividend of $0.006.
LaserBond Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07.
About LaserBond
