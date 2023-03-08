LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stake Boosted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LC. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,889 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 98.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,641,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 83.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,794,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.