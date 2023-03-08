Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 2,333 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

