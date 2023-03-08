Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 32.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AFB opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.