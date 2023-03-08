Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Heritage Commerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

HTBK stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $712.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,660 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,029.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $282,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

