Lido Advisors LLC Buys 3,249 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,951,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $808,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,120,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,943,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.6 %

Realty Income stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.79%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

