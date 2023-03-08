Lido Advisors LLC Buys 3,839 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.6% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.46, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Guggenheim increased their target price on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

