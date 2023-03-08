Lido Advisors LLC Buys 998 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $146.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.85. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.