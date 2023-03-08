Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 560,465 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,018,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,287,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

