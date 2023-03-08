Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,884 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,241,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,158,000 after acquiring an additional 98,309 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,502 shares of company stock worth $7,969,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

