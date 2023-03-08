Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 92,256 AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFB. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 153,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 153,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 39.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AFB opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.