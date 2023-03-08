Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

