Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

