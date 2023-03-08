Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 9,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 752,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $298,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

