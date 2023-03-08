Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

