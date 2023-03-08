Lido Advisors LLC Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Citigroup lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

