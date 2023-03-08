Lido Advisors LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 310,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 132,113 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 374,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in State Street by 112.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 105,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 55,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,130,000 after buying an additional 114,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 19.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Trading Down 3.9 %

State Street Dividend Announcement

STT opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

