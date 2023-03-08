Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,878 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 485.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,533,077.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,533,077.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,149,407 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

