Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.69 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.46, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

