Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after acquiring an additional 110,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,114,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,805,000 after purchasing an additional 408,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

