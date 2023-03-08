Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,878 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after buying an additional 139,712 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,150,000 after acquiring an additional 340,999 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of HP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $153,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP Trading Down 2.3 %

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,149,407 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

