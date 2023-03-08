Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schiavi & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 63,034 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 635,707 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $84.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

