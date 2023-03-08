Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $109.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.95.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

