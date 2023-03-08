Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE RSG opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $133.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

