Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $144.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $171.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

