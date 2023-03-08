Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tennant worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Tennant Stock Performance

TNC stock opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tennant has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $85.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.20 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.07%. Tennant’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

