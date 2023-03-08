Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $739,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $260.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.53 and a 200-day moving average of $262.60. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $217.92 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

