Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Heritage Commerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 57.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 66,801 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 853,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 300,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,936,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after purchasing an additional 105,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $107,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at $518,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $712.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

