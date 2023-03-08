Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCR. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after buying an additional 560,465 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 669,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 190,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 430,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

