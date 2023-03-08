Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.54. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. SEI Investments’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,502 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,453. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also

