Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 5,110 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $45,758,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,582,000 after purchasing an additional 409,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 145.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after buying an additional 200,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Scotiabank downgraded Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

See Also

