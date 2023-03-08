Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 700 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

