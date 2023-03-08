Lido Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $209.70 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.98 and its 200-day moving average is $222.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.56.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

