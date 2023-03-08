Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 151.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $142.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.