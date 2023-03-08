Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 558,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,516,000 after buying an additional 101,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

