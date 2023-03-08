Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $109.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

