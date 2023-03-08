Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tennant by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tennant by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 496,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. Tennant has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $85.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Tennant had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on TNC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

