Lido Advisors LLC Sells 17,938 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,938 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $882,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.63.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.