Lido Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.57.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.33 and its 200-day moving average is $155.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

