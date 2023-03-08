Lido Advisors LLC Sells 789 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.56 and its 200-day moving average is $133.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading

