Lido Advisors LLC Sells 9,363 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,899 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,856,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,513 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

