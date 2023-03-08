Lido Advisors LLC Takes $679,000 Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.38%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Further Reading

