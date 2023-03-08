Lido Advisors LLC Takes $877,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,404,000 after acquiring an additional 391,713 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after buying an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 201,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,944,000 after buying an additional 51,360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,669,000 after buying an additional 51,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,342.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,394,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,871.00.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,509.68 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,540.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,542.39.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

