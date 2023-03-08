Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,266 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 608.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $102.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $38,498.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $38,498.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,337 shares of company stock valued at $914,600. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

